The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 30:

INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2600 block of South Airpark Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 31:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of Drake and Dakota drives.

INCIDENT — At 10:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Garden Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling near the intersection of West Atlantic Place and North Juleston Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Fesler streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of Gaylene Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Gaylene Drive.

Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Jan. 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Barrett Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Harding Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of West Church Street and South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:19 a.m., Roberto Bonito, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:52 p.m., Juan Luis, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Jan. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Country Club Village Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of North Bayview Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of Cabo San Lucas Circle.

INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of West Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

ARREST — At 12:53 a.m., Rogelio Ramirez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Jan. 3:

INCIDENT — At 7:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 7:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 600 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near South Broadway and West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 300 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

ARREST — At 8:59 a.m., Arturo Garcia, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with injury, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

Tuesday, Jan. 4:

INCIDENT — At 9:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Beth Court.

INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2300 block of North Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 10:36 p.m., Magdaleno Olivera-Julio, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, Jan. 5:

INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1200 block of Brownstone Lane.

INCIDENT — At 1:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENET — At 1:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Smith Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of South Broadway.