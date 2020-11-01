You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 22:

ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Angelina Castellanos, 18, was arrested in the area of Creston and Vine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and first-degree burglary.

Friday, Oct. 23:

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Oct. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 25:

INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.

Monday, Oct. 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 9:27 p.m., Richard Hernandez, 38, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Ballestral Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.

ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Alejandro Santiago, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 4:40 a.m., Jacob Pacheco, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

Santa Maria Police received 20 reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, Oct. 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

