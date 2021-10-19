The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Saturday, Oct. 9:

ARREST — When a deputy found San Luis Obispo resident Blake Cavazos asleep and slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle parked in the Park and Ride lot on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez about 7:50 a.m., he allegedly spotted narcotics paraphernalia in Cavazos’ lap.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, scales, baggies, more than $600 in cash, other paraphernalia and pepper spray.

He was also wanted in San Luis Obispo for suspected felonies.

Cavazos was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of tear gas.

As he was entering County Jail, custody deputies allegedly found more than 80 grams of suspected fentanyl concealed in his crotch, so he was also booked on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail.

Sunday, Oct. 10:

ARREST — A deputy responding to a call for service about 6:25 a.m. at Pea Soup Andersen’s Hotel encountered a suspect who was a convicted felon and on parole.

The man, who was not identified, was allegedly found in possession of a pocket knife locked in the open position and a handheld stun gun.

He was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, an addict in possession of a stun gun and possession of a dirk or dagger.

ARREST — Starbucks on Highway 246 in Buellton called for assistance with a person creating a disturbance about 7:15 a.m., and upon arrival the responding deputy was told by the manager that a woman had stolen something from the shop.

The deputy located suspect Teresa Barrow across the street, allegedly in possession of the stolen item, and discovered nonextraditable warrants had been issued for her arrest on theft-related charges in another state.

Starbucks’ manager requested prosecution, so Barrow was taken into custody on a citizen’s arrest for suspicion of petty theft and was booked into County Jail.

Monday, Oct. 11:

ARREST — After a woman asked a passerby for help around 1:30 a.m. after her car broke down in the middle of the roadway in the 6500 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, deputies arrived to find two arrest warrants had been issued in Ventura County for the driver, Quetzaly Garrido.

Garrido was arrested on the warrants and booked into County Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 12:

INCIDENT — About 7:40 a.m., a woman in the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Street in Solvang reported both the windshield and rear window of her car had been broken out.

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

ARREST — Deputies are searching for suspects after the owner of Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch reported just before 8 a.m. that his business had been vandalized two nights in a row.

On Monday night, someone smashed several pumpkins, causing about $400 in damage.

The following night, even more pumpkins were smashed and some were thrown into Alamo Pintado Road to be struck by passing vehicles, resulting in another $800 in damage.

INCIDENT — After a driver was stopped about 11:45 p.m. for failure to stop at a stop sign and not having a rear license plate light, he allegedly admitted to deputies that he had methamphetamine inside a backpack in his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle and the backpack allegedly turned up 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe and a scale.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.

Thursday, Oct. 14:

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton for a vehicle crash and found one driver allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the other.

Neither driver was injured. It was unclear if any citations were issued.

Friday, Oct. 15:

INCIDENT — Deputies from Santa Ynez Valley assisted other units in a pursuit near Highway 101 and Storke Road in Santa Barbara that started about 8:40 p.m. and lasted the remainder of their shift.

During the pursuit, the suspect jumped out of his car and fled on foot.

ARREST — A woman in the 2000 block of Alta Street in Solvang reported her friend Sharon Croughan had slapped her in the face while sitting in their vehicle about 9:50 p.m.

Although deputies said the woman appeared to be extremely intoxicated and did not display any injuries, she insisted that Croughan be arrested and signed a citizen’s arrest form for suspicion of battery.

Deputies said the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

INCIDENT — The owner of Community Craft in the 2400 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Los Olivos reported about noon that someone had entered the business through an open window and stolen a cash register containing $1,100 and a 14-karat gold bracelet with diamonds

Deputies found no latent fingerprints and there was no surveillance video to view.

INCIDENT — Deputies responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist about 6:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang where cyclist Brian Michael Jordan, who was found lying on the ground, told them he could not move.

Medics arrived and transported Jordan to Santa Ynez Airport, where he was loaded on a CalSTAR helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Driver Brian Palmer told deputies he and Jordan were both traveling westbound on Mission Drive, and when he turned into a parking lot, Jordan’s bike collided with his car.

ARREST — After the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma carrying two wine barrels allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened another driver at Mission Drive and Atterdag Road in Solvang about 7:10 p.m., he left the scene heading westbound on Highway 246.

Deputies who were set up at the Highway 246 roundabout at Purisima Road near Lompoc spotted the vehicle and conducted a felony stop.

Driver Sean Tyler Dukes was allegedly found in possession of a loaded 9mm Tech 9-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine and the serial number removed.

Dukes was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, threatening to harm another person, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm with the serial number removed and possessing a high-capacity firearm magazine.