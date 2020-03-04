Little League celebrates 70 years in Santa Maria Valley this weekend

"Little League is starting up, the kids are out practicing and getting ready for the pageantry of opening ceremonies," Navarro said. "It's going to be a celebration of 70 years of Little League and we're working with all the leagues hoping they would kind of get their kids and parents excited about it a little bit.

"Thankfully, we still have a handful of guys who played in the early '50s around and there will be a gathering with a few of them on Saturday."

Since the first Little League opened in Santa Maria 70 years ago, the area has seen tremendous growth in population and Little League participation, with Santa Maria Northside, Santa Maria West, Orcutt National and Orcutt American opening up leagues for players ages five through 12.

In addition to Saturday's opening ceremonies, there is a display at the Santa Maria Public Library showcasing the sport's history in the Santa Maria Valley. The display opened Tuesday and will be open for the rest of the month.

Navarro feels it's important to take time to remember the area's rich history while those who lived it are still around.