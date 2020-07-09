You are the owner of this article.
Little League: Southside cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns

Little League World Series canceled, area seasons still a possibility
A player from the Dodgers listens to the opening day ceremony remarks on March 7. Santa Maria Southside Little League was celebrating its 70th year in the valley.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

Because of concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Southside Little League Board of Directors has elected to cancel the league’s 2020 season.

“After reviewing the guidelines/best practices Little League International has asked us to put in place, we realized that resuming the season would be an immense task and a huge responsibility that would fall on our volunteers, our coaches, and our parents,” Southside Little League said in a statement.

“Taking into consideration that our highest priority is the health and wellness of our players, volunteers, and community and weighing that against the possible risk that falls on the league itself, the SSLL Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 season.“ The statement said that because registration fees cover multiple non-refundable items, anyone who paid $50 or less in registration fees will not receive a refund.

The league said anyone who paid more will receive a refund for any fee above $50. For example, those who paid $80 in registration fees would receive a refund of $30.

To inquire about a refund, email smsouthsidelittleleague@gmail.com by or before July 31 and include the following information: player name, division/team, parent name to make checks payable to, mailing address and contact number.

Lompoc Babe Ruth announced the cancellation of its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic last month.

"Babe Ruth parents, players, coaches and managers, I'm sorry to report that the board has made the decision to officially cancel this season," the league announced on Facebook. "With the uncertainty of where we are at, we believe we have no other choice."

Orcutt American Little League announced earlier in June that it was cancelling its 2020 season.

"We have no guarantee of when practices would be allowed at city field and parks, and no timetable of when we would be allowed to use the OA fields at Joe Nightingale School," the league's early June statement said. "As time continues to pass with no defined date for activities to resume, we feel it has become increasingly unlikely that a season and all the logistics that go with it could be re-started this summer."

The Orcutt American statement added, "So after MUCH consideration and difficult discussions, we as a board have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Orcutt American baseball season. It has been hard for us to move on from this season and feel deeply saddened for the lost opportunity for ALL our kids to play baseball this season.

In early June, Lompoc Little League announced that it was still waiting and was "dedicated to restarting the season."

