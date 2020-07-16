You are the owner of this article.
Local heroes: Santa Maria native, sailor assigned to F/A-18F Super Hornet in Philippine seas

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Don Bautista from Santa Maria, assigned to the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, removes leading edge mat on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine sea.

USS Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts, according to U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.

