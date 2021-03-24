Local roundup: Righetti edges Pioneer Valley 6-4 in baseball

Righetti broke into the win column Wednesday.

The Warriors' baseball team fended off a game Pioneer Valley squad 6-4 in its second game since baseball returned this spring. Righetti started its season on Saturday with a 6-4 loss at San Marcos.

Righetti went up 2-0 with two runs in the second before host Pioneer Valley responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Righetti then scored two more in the third inning before Pioneer Valley answered with two more runs to tie the game, but Righetti was able to do enough offensively to get past the Panthers, who fell to 0-2. Pioneer Valley started its season Saturday with an 11-1 non-league loss to San Luis Obispo.

Righetti started sophomore Omar Reynoso on the mound. Reynoso went two innings and Blake Almaguer pitched the third before Isaac Flores, a junior, came on in relief to close out the game and earn the win. Righetti's pitchers combined to give up just four hits while striking out six.

Brendan Manriquez started for the Panthers and made some key pitches, but he was not helped out by his defense. The Panthers committed six errors, the first two of which led to the first two Righetti runs.

Cooper Bagby singled to start the first scoring burst. A pop fly hit by Ricky Smith was dropped then a wild pitch and a walk loaded the bases. A dribbler was then bobbled in the infield to allow a Bagby to score. Smith then came around to score as Manriquez induced a 6-4-3 double play started by shortstop Jesus Nava.

Pioneer Valley junior Angel Beltran sparked Pioneer Valley's first scoring output with a bunt that brought in a run. The rally was started by freshman catcher Josue Garcia, who singled and came around to score on Beltran's key bunt. Manriquez then walked in a run to tie the game at 2-2.