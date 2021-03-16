Local roundup: St. Joseph routs Paso Robles 6-3

The St. Joseph girls tennis team beat Paso Robles 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Knights took four singles sets and two doubles sets in an Ocean League win over the Bearcats.

Michahjuliana Lundberg, at No. 1 singles, won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 for St. Joseph. Shianne Gooley, at No. 2, did the same.

Remy Waldron, at No. 3 singles, and Olivia Breault, at No. 4, both won in three sets for the Knights.

Lundberg and Gooley lost one game in a win at No. 1 doubles, Waldron and Breault dropped two games in a win at No. 2.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 6, Lompoc 1

Sophomore Zorah Coulibaly scored a hat trick for the Knights.

Kayla Lopez got a goal and Lyric Jones and Isabella Ruiz scored one goal apiece.

Genesis Rodriguez had six saves in goal.

"The girls were super excited to be back. Our hard pre-season work paid off," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "Julie Corteguera played a super game at center back. It was an outstanding overall effort, the girls communicated well and it was great to be back on the pitch."

Girls golf

Pioneer Valley 292, Nipomo 305

The Panthers won another Ocean League dual with a narrow win over Nipomo on Monday.

Clarissa Novela shot a 50 to earn medalist honors. Carmen Guerrero was right behind her with a score of 51. The other scorers for the Panthers were

Carmen Guerrero (51), Marissa Dollinger (63), Breanna Villalobos (64) and Katrina Mata (64).

Sophia Furness led Nipomo with a 51 as Alex Burdick (55), Leah Correale (61) and Grace Knight and Gracie Hedrick (69) rounded out the scoring for the Titans.