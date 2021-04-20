You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB

Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB

031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Buy Now

Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19.  Ast has 657 yards of offense in the last two games, helping him earn back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly. 

Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film. 

Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring. 

 Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB: 1-for-1 passing, 42 yards, TD; 10 carries, 71 yards; 4 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Krys Brandon Ruiz
Obituaries

Krys Brandon Ruiz

Krys Brandon Ruiz, suddenly and tragically, passed away at twenty-six years-old, on the evening of March 28, 2021. The circumstances of his pa…

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
Local Business

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

  • Updated

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News