Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR

Ast totaled 327 yards on the ground, the sixth best single-game mark in Santa Barbara County history. He carried the ball 32 times and scored four rushing touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 47 yards.

Ast is the reigning Player of the Week after winning the award for his performance against Santa Barbara on March 26. He had 283 yards of offense and four touchdowns in that 46-28 win for the Pirates.

Ryan Mole has the county record after topping 350 yards rushing in 2004.

