The AARP Tax-Aide volunteer team comprised of local residents is seeking additional volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 15.
The Lompoc organization provides cost-free IRS-certified tax preparation services to as many as 500 residents each year, according to a local spokesman.
Training and support for various roles is provided, including tax counselor, client facilitator and technology coordinator.
Tax counselors work with taxpayers directly by filing tax returns. Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize paperwork and manage the overall flow of service. Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
There also is a demand for bilingual speakers in all roles, the spokesman noted.
All new volunteers must be interviewed and attend an orientation. Those interested in the tax counselor position receive an IRS training kit, must attend additional training sessions and pass a certification test.
The program operates from Feb. 1 through April 15 with a minimum service commitment of one to two days a week. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage.
For more information and to complete an online application, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or contact a volunteer at 805-717-1320.