Lompoc City Council explores formation of $1.3M cannabis oversight division

Lompoc City Council members spent hours on Weed Day (4/20) talking cannabis, from the city’s attempts to conform with state regulations to staff's recommendation for a $1.3 million cannabis oversight division.

In addition, the council discussed potential ballot measures that would require annual cannabis business license renewals with cost-recovery fees and allow businesses to show tax calculations on customer receipts.

“We want them to be successful because that’s better for us. We don’t want to be out there policing them. We want to be there as friendly as we can to usher them in the right direction,” said City Clerk Stacey Haddon.

According to staff reports, Lompoc’s existing Police and Fire department staff have added cannabis regulation monitoring to their already heavy slate of duties. Other communities with cannabis industry businesses in their jurisdictions have hired staff specifically to address the varied needs of the highly regulated industry.

Councilman Jeremy Ball said Grover Beach has five full-time employees dedicated to oversight of cannabis businesses there with 11 applications in the works. Lompoc has 34 applications and no dedicated staffing.

“It makes sense to have oversight … so we don’t leave money on the table,” Ball said.