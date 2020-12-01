You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc City Council to meet Tuesday

Lompoc City Council to meet Tuesday

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council will meet on Tuesday, December 1 at Lompoc City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a wide range of issues, you can read the agenda for tonight's meeting below.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, in person attendance is allowed at the meeting however seating will be limited, and strict social distancing measures and mask requirements will be in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23, and on the radio on KPED 100.9 fm.

If you choose not to attend in-person but wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, you may call (805) 875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided 3 minutes for your comment. 

Download PDF Lompoc City Council Agenda
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News