Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously July 6 to spend $21,000 on voter redistricting as mandated by state law. The city will hold a variety of public meetings and seek public input on any potential changes to existing districts before adopting the new maps in November.
Lompoc established voting districts in December 2017 after threat of lawsuit by two Lompoc residents who claimed the at-large system led to racially polarized voting. They sought, and won, the district-based system.
The current council is composed of one representative from each of Lompoc’s four voting districts with the mayor presiding, regardless of district of residence.
Two years after Lompoc established its first voting districts, the state adopted the FAIR MAPS Act, establishing new criteria and timelines for city and county redistricting in California. The law requires redistricting every 10 years in alignment with the latest census data.
“As we just moved fully into districts, yes, it does feel frustrating that we only just started, but it is a requirement by the state. We have no choice but to revisit this,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said.
Demographer Daniel Phillips of Glendale-based National Demographics Corp. said the city must follow federal and state requirements in considering its mapping efforts.
Under federal law, each district should have an equal number of people, not an equal number of voters.
With final census figures still not reported, Phillips estimated Lompoc’s population at 40,571. Each district must contain 10,100 people, but District 3 is slightly overpopulated, while District 4 is slightly underpopulated, creating a spread of more than 10%.
Under state law, the districts have to be geographically contiguous, not disconnected. Neighborhoods and “communities of interest” must not be divided. Districts must follow easily identifiable boundaries like major roads, railroads or waterways. And districts “shall not favor or discriminate against a political party,” Phillips said.
In addition, the federal voting rights act calls for “not diluting the vote of any protected class, community, marginalized or historically disadvantaged group.”
“But the flip side is no racial gerrymandering where you make race or ethnicity the sole consideration,” Phillips said.
The city’s existing districts exclude 1,849 prisoners at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex today. Phillips said he anticipates state law to continue excluding that population.
The city’s remaining state-mandated public meetings on redistricting include a draft hearing July 20, two hearings on draft maps slated for Feb. 2 and Feb. 15, with adoption of the map slated for the March 1 agenda.
Lompoc residents may access the map data, districting tools via the city’s website at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official
In other action, the council unanimously approved articles of incorporation and bylaws creating Lompoc Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization benefiting the city.
City Attorney Jeff Malawy said the foundation will allow the city to apply for grants typically not available directly to government agencies. He said it also will also allow potential donors the opportunity to receive tax benefits for donating to city programs through the foundation.
Lompoc Community Foundation’s board of directors will include a sitting member of the City Council, as well one member of each of the city’s various commissions including: Public Safety Commission, Beautification Commission; Library Commission; and Parks and Recreation Commission.
In addition, the city is accepting application for two additional seats to be held by members of the business community who reside and run a businesses within the city.
Malawy said the foundation, which will use city staff for administration including accounting, research and grant applications, will not be able to participate in any political campaigns nor take any action in an effort to impact politics at any level.
The council also unanimously approved the purchase and installation of solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles to be placed for public use at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. The city will chip in $75,000 for the project from its Electric Public Benefit Fund, with another $100,000 funded by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Clean Air Infrastructure Grant Program.