The Lompoc girls tennis team Wednesday scored a road win at a higher seed for the third consecutive time in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.
As a result, the Braves are into the Division 3 championship match.
Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave the Braves their clinching fifth point Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-0 win in their doubles match, and No. 7 Lompoc won 5-2 at its semifinal match at No. 3 Dinuba.
Since the Braves had already clinched the win against the Emperors, the final two scheduled doubles matches weren't played.
Next Tuesday, Lompoc will either host No. 12 Nipomo or play at No. 1 Kerman in the Division 3 championship match. Nipomo and Kerman were playing their semifinal match at Kerman at press time Thursday.
In the Central Section format in every sport, a match or a game is at the higher seed each playoff round.
Lompoc jumped to a quick 2-0 lead against Dinuba Wednesday. Lola Stouppe put the Braves ahead 4-1 with a singles win then Velasco and Larios wrapped up the match for the Braves.
Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Emma White and Lola Stouppe all earned a singles point for the Braves. Rianna Stouppe is unbeaten in both singles and doubles this year.
Lompoc reached the final by winning 6-0 at No. 7 Paso Robles, 6-3 at No. 2 Fresno Christian then 5-2 at Dinuba.
Nipomo reached the semis by 5-4 wins at No. 5 Coalinga and No. 4 Kingsburg.
Lompoc and Nipomo were both originally scheduled to play their semifinal matches Tuesday, but both were postponed because of forecast rain in the Dinuba and Kerman areas that day.