Lompoc High girls soccer team wins league title

Photos: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons career as a youth soccer star
Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons looks for a shot between Arroyo Grande's Grace Lalanne (4) and CeeCee Tucker during a girls soccer match at Lompoc High.

The Lompoc High girls soccer team also had a memorable season, winning the Channel League title behind the stellar play of Ayziah Simmons, who was voted the All-Area MVP. 

The Braves went 6-1-3 in league games.

On the season, Simmons scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.

Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

For her efforts, Simmons has been voted the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. On the season, she scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.

