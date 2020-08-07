Lompoc man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Army soldier

A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.
Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and four enhancements, which he denied, including using a firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang.
Morales appeared via video conference from the Santa Barbara County Jail to enter his plea due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Kathleen Gadalla, a Santa Ana-based attorney for Richie Litigation, who represents him.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
