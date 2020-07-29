Lompoc teacher among 3 finalists vying for $25,000 prize in national contest

Lompoc teacher among 3 finalists vying for $25,000 prize in national contest

  • Updated
072720 Annalynn Clark 01
Buy Now

Annalynn Clark, shown watering plants Monday at her Lompoc home, has been named a finalist in Mayflower's national "Mover of Movers" contest. If Clark receives more votes than the two other finalists, she will win $25,000 that she intends to use to bolster an environmental club and gardening program she helped start last year at Lompoc Valley Middle School.

When Annalynn Clark began working at Lompoc Valley Middle School last year, the special education teacher was dismayed by a particular aspect of her new workplace.

Clark, 29, had spent the previous five years teaching at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a campus that embraces the outdoors, and had earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as her teaching credentials, from Antioch University’s Santa Barbara campus, which encourages using nature to educate.

“Then I got here and [LVMS] is pretty barren,” she said, noting that she loves most everything else about her first middle school job. “They even took out the trees last year from half of the school.”

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News