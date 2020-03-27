Lompoc to hold special City Council meeting tonight to address COVID-19 pandemic

Lompoc patient tests positive for COVID-19; first confirmed case in city A person who was screened for COVID-19 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has tested positive, marking the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city, a hospital spokeswoman revealed Thursday.

A special meeting of the Lompoc City Council has been scheduled for this Friday, March 27, to address items pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, with the livestream on www.cityoflompoc.com on the Lompoc Media Center webpage.

If you choose to attend the city council meeting in person, you should maintain appropriate social

distancing. Seating will be limited.

If you choose not to attend the city council meeting but wish to make a comment during oral

communications or on a specific agenda item, please submit via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Every effort will be made to read your comment aloud into the record, subject to the 3-minute time limit.