Brooks Lee is up to six.
And Drew Thorpe is a first-time All-American.
The pair of Cal Poly baseball players landed on Baseball America's Freshman All-American teams on Thursday -- Lee on the first unit and Thorpe on the second team.
Lee, Cal Poly's shortstop, has earned six All-America honors this year -- four All-American teams (two on the first team and two more on the second unit) -- and a pair of freshman All-America awards.
Lee and Thorpe are the first Mustangs to be honored with spots on the Freshman All-America Team by Baseball America. A total of 16 other Mustang freshmen were honored by other publications and web sites, most recently Bradlee Beesley in 2017 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Cal Poly's co-Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21, Lee hit a team-leading .342 with a school-record 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and drove in 57 runs, all tops on the squad, en route to Big West Conference Co-Field Player of the Year and Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year, a spot on the All-Big West first team, National Co-Freshman Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball (along with four others) and ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region first team.
The San Luis Obispo High School graduate is one of six finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's top shortstop. He also was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, presented to the player of the year, and also was one of three finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings Division I National Gold Glove Award at shortstop.
Lee currently is competing on the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team after playing 10 games for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod League. He is 6-for-16 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in five games for the Stars with a stolen base.
Thorpe also is on Team USA, playing for the Stripes. He has made one start, a no-decision last Sunday in which he allowed three runs and six hits over three innings with six strikeouts.
Thorpe was Cal Poly's Friday night starter and compiled a 6-6 win-loss record and 3.79 ERA in his first full season with the Mustangs. The Washington, Utah, native struck out 104 batters over 90 1/3 innings and opponents hit just .240 off the 6-4, 205-pound right-hander.
Thorpe's 104 strikeouts were third in the Big West this season and he also was third in innings pitched, 10th in wins, fifth in starts (15) and 14th in ERA.
Thorpe was 6-1 with a 3.15 ERA in his nine starts at home this spring and compiled double-digit strikeouts three times this year, matching his career high with 13 against UC Santa Barbara.
Baseball America elected to include this year's freshmen with an even more talented group of first-year players from 2020 in determining the Freshman All-American teams this spring. The publication also decided to expand to three teams of freshman All-Americans for 2021.
Also honored by Baseball America are Long Beach Stat pitcher Devereaux Harrison on the second team, UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle and outfielder Zach Rodriguez on the third team, and UC Irvine outfielder Nathan Church and pitchers Nick Pinto and Jacob King on the third unit.