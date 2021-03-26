The Predictions: St. Joseph-Arroyo Grande highlights packed week of action

St. Joseph (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (1-0)
Both teams were pretty impressive last week, though I think St. Joseph's 44-0 road win over a Mountain League opponent (Paso Robles) was more impressive than Arroyo Grande's 33-21 home over Atascadero, now an Ocean League team.
I think the Knights are pretty heavy favorites in this one, but I am never gonna count out an Arroyo Grande team, especially with Mike Hartman at the helm.
This will be a matchup of two well-prepared teams as Pepe Villasenor counters Hartman. Villasenor's teams have had a mission-like approach to their games and I think they're gonna run the table this spring.
Arroyo Grande will keep it competitive for awhile, but the Knights will pull away thanks to their offensive line and play-makers all over the field.
THE PICK: St. Joseph 33, Arroyo Grande 16
Santa Maria (1-0) at Nipomo (0-1)
(Game set for Saturday, 7 p.m.)
I'm going to pick the Saints, but I'm a bit cautious about it. It's difficult to glean too much information from last week's games, with so many unknowns in this weird spring season, but the Saints were solid in the 21-7 win at Morro Bay while Nipomo showed a major need for improvement in the 24-10 loss at Mission Prep.
Nipomo, if it does get a handle on this offense, could make some drastic improvements with more game reps. Or the Titans could continue to struggle. It'll be interesting to watch how this team improves.
The Saints also have to worry about Nipomo standout Keyshawn Pu'a, who is tough to matchup with his size and physicality.
Still, I'll go with the Saints, who have experience and size on the both the offensive and defensive lines. Murad Alamari made enough plays to win for the Saints, which is key.
THE PICK: Santa Maria 24, Nipomo 11
Lompoc (1-0) at Dos Pueblos (0-1)
Yeah. I don't think the Braves are gonna face much of a challenge against Chargers. Lompoc handled an experienced Santa Ynez team fairly easily last week even though Lompoc's numbers are down and they've had to fill some voids at key spots.
Dos Pueblos lost to Fillmore last week, which isn't great.
THE PICK: Lompoc 44, Dos Pueblos 7
Santa Barbara (0-0) at Santa Ynez (0-1)
This will be Santa Barbara's opener, but also Santa Ynez's first home game.
Part of me wants to pick Santa Ynez, but I'm just not sure. Santa Barbara was really good in 2019 while winning the Channel League championship. Deacon Hill has committed to playing this spring and he's obviously great.
I think Santa Ynez could win this game if they played it perfectly, but I'm gonna go with the Dons. (I think Santa Ynez is better than they showed last week.)
THE PICK: Santa Barbara 27, Santa Ynez 18
San Marcos (0-0) at Cabrillo (0-0)
San Marcos had to scrap the Santa Barbara game last week due to positive COVID-19 cases. Cabrillo scrapped its game against Dos Pueblos due to player safety concerns.
San Marcos will probably win this game as Cabrillo is starting out on a long road to rebuilding the program with first-year coach Andy Guyader. It would be fun to see Cabrillo this year, though, with Cade McNamee saying he's going to help run the Wing-T offense. Trey Robison is also a player to keep an eye at Cabrillo. Josh Zent, a sophomore, is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.
THE PICK: San Marcos 33, Cabrillo 6
Morro Bay (0-1) at Templeton (1-0)
Templeton shouldn't have any trouble with the Pirates tonight.
Morro Bay struggled against Santa Maria while Templeton took care of a decent Wasco team 39-22.
THE PICK: Templeton 44, Morro Bay 9
Paso Robles (0-1) at San Luis Obispo (0-0)
Things didn't go great for Paso Robles last week as St. Joseph dominated the Bearcats in just about every phase of the game.
SLO hasn't played yet and they've got some big holes to fill. I think Paso Robles can win this game.
THE PICK: Paso Robles 19, San Luis Obispo 16
Mission Prep (1-0) at Atascadero (0-1)
Mission Prep is really, really good on defense. The offense is still a work in progress.
Atascadero didn't look too bad against Arroyo Grande. Evan Moscardi showed some flashes of ability. This could shape up to be quite a game, actually, but I think Mission Prep is the favorite. The Royals did have a little bit less time to prepare as they beat Nipomo 24-10 on Saturday afternoon.
THE PICK: Mission Prep 23, Atascadero 21
SEASON RECORD: 6-1
