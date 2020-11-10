You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Los Alamos Library becomes fourth branch to reopen on Wednesday
alert

Los Alamos Library becomes fourth branch to reopen on Wednesday

From the What you need to know for Wednesday, November 11 series
  • Updated
Los Alamos Public Library Exterior

The Los Alamos Branch Library is located at 405 Helena St. 

 Contributed Photo

After eight months of online and sidewalk services, the Los Alamos Branch Library will reopen to the community with modifications on Wednesday.

The library will be open for limited in-person services Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. Under the city's COVID-19 reopening restrictions, visitors will be limited to 20 minutes in the library for "Grab and Go" services.

While inside, visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings, with sneeze guards implemented to separate library staff from visitors.  

The library's capacity will be limited to 25%, with only four individuals allowed inside at a time, according to Joanne Britton, librarian III. 

The Los Alamos branch is the fourth of the Santa Maria Public Library's five branches to reopen, with the Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branches also reopening over the past month. 

The main branch in Santa Maria remains closed to visitors due to a delay in safety supplies, and will continue to provide sidewalk pickup service for library materials. 

The Los Alamos Branch Library is located at 405 Helena St. 

For more information about library resources, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or contact Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254. 

Series: Get to know the Central Coast a little better with the help of Judith Dale

Judith Dale has written several columns highlighting the culture, geography and history of the Central Coast. Get better acquainted with our beautiful slice of California with this collection of her work. 

+5
Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 1955 to 1979
Columnists

Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 1955 to 1979

  • Updated

We have the perfect setting for fires: thousands of acres of wilderness with rugged terrain and few roads; rainy winter weather that allows grass and brush to grow, followed by months of hot, dry weather; prevailing winds as well as sundowner winds; and people, who are the cause of most fires.

Judith Dale: Looking back 100 years – the 1920s
B
alert

Judith Dale: Looking back 100 years – the 1920s

  • Updated

Judith Dale looks back to 1920, offering a timeline of progress the U.S. has made over the last 100 years. In most areas such as life expectancy, industry, technology, and position in the world, the U.S. has come a long way. However, many of the social/cultural challenges the country faced in the 1920s, are still with us today.

+2
Judith Dale: The mighty Santa Ynez River
B

Judith Dale: The mighty Santa Ynez River

  • Updated

We often overlook and take for granted the importance of the river to our past development and more importantly to our future development and quality of life.

+4
Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather
Columnists

Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather

  • Updated

At one time, Hollister and his partners, the Dibblee Brothers, owned all the land between Refugio Beach and Point Conception. They owned all the land grants around Point Concepcion, the Ortega family’s Refugio Grant, the La Purisima Mission lands and the San Julian Ranch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruben V. Garcia
Obituaries

Ruben V. Garcia

On October 11th 2020, Ruben V. Garcia, loving Father and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at the age of 83.

Jim Domingos
Obituaries

Jim Domingos

Jim Domingos passed into glory at his Janesville, CA home in the care of his loving family on October 25, 2020. He was 88. One of six children…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News