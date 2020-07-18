Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 0-4-3
Evening: 5-3-4
Daily 4
9-0-3-6
Daily Derby
1st: 04 Big Ben
2nd: 12 Lucky Charms
3rd: 10 Solid Gold
Race time: 1:46.60
Estimated jackpot: $133,000
Fantasy 5
01-03-08-28-37
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
12-13-21-46-57
Mega Ball: 21
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Powerball
13-16-32-58-59
Powerball: 09
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
SuperLotto Plus
16-30-37-39-43
Mega Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $24 million
