Madison McCarley

Lompoc's Madison McCarley finished in seventh place in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals at Rancho Santa Margarita High School.

At the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals, McCarley was sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. she also helped the Braves take eighth in the 400 free relay and ninth in the 200 free relay.

