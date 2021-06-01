At the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals, McCarley was sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. she also helped the Braves take eighth in the 400 free relay and ninth in the 200 free relay.
At the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals, McCarley was sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. she also helped the Braves take eighth in the 400 free relay and ninth in the 200 free relay.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.