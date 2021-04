The biggest revelation of the 2022 class this spring may be Puga. He's been nearly unstoppable. Puga has 757 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in five games. (How did Paso Robles hold him to 42?)

The junior has topped 100 yards in four of five games and has over 220 yards in two contests.

Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande JR, RB: 29 carries, 233 yards, 3 TDs.

