100121 Pioneer vs Arroyo Grande Football 17.jpg

Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga (11) races upfield during Friday night's game against Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga had 164 yards and three scores on only 10 carries in the Eagles' 34-7 rout of Pioneer Valley.

