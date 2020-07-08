Mallard Fillmore 7/8

Mallard Fillmore 7/8

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local News

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event
Local News

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

  • Updated

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

Dr. Wally Marsh
Obituaries

Dr. Wally Marsh

  • Updated

Dr. Wally Marsh passed away in the early morning of June 19th, with his wife, Deborah, at his side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News