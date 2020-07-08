Mallard Fillmore 7/8

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Lompoc man on three counts in connection to a head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and seriously injured a Santa Maria woman, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”
Nellie Sewall, a co-owner of Alfie's Fish & Chips in Lompoc, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As she continues treatments and tries to maintain a positive outlook, her family has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to reduce her financial stress.
RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.
Jerald Tucker was apprehended by Lompoc Police officers around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of being both a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, vehicle theft and parole violation.