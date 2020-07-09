Mallard Fillmore 7/9

Nellie Sewall, a co-owner of Alfie's Fish & Chips in Lompoc, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As she continues treatments and tries to maintain a positive outlook, her family has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to reduce her financial stress.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Five positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported by Solvang Friendship House, affecting three staff members and two residents who are said to be in isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.
Public safety officials were kept busy in Lompoc during a festive — and very loud — Fourth of July weekend, as the city reported fielding more than 100 calls related to fireworks and also sent crews to multiple vehicle crashes and nine dumpster fires.