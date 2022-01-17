A man sustained injuries from a shooting that occurred on North Miller Street — the second such incident reported in the city on Sunday, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.

Officers received a report of a man who was struck by gunfire in the 400 block of North Miller Street at 10:41 p.m. and, upon arrival, located the victim with "significant" injuries, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

Additionally, Santa Maria Fire personnel and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital and appeared to be stable Monday morning, according to Mengel.

Earlier Sunday, at 3:18 a.m., police responded to Marian Regional Medical Center to a report of a male juvenile who sustained several gunshot injuries.

The victim told police he was shot in the leg several times near the intersection of Railroad and McElhaney avenues, although investigators could not locate a crime scene or evidence of a shooting, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m., according to Mengel.

"Our investigation is just beginning with both incidents and we're looking for the community's help," Mengel said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.