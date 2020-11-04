You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday

Marian Community Clinics to offer free drive-through flu shots Saturday

Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinics in Santa Maria will offer free drive-through flu vaccines Saturday to equip residents for the 2020 flu season.

The drive-through flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults ages 18 to 64, with supplies limited. No appointments are needed, and free cloth masks will be provided to all participants. 

Public health officials have been encouraging residents to receive their yearly flu vaccination in order to avoid a twin pandemic of both the flu and COVID-19. 

Marian Community Clinics is located at 117 W. Bunny Ave.

Residents also can visit vaccinefinder.org to find nearby locations offering flu vaccinations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Zay'dian R. Peavy
Obituaries

Zay'dian R. Peavy

Zaydian Ray Peavy died on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on November 2, 2012 to Natashia Peavy. Zay 'dian enjoyed riding his scooter, v…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News