Mary Lou (Maria Luisa) Chavez, age 89, was surrounded by her family when she passed away June 26, 2020 due to the complications of Alzheimers Disease. She was born on April 11, 1931 to Rogerio Chavez Avila and Luisa Garcia Avila in El Paso, Texas. She had four brothers, Alerico (Larry), Artemio (Art) who have preceded her in death as well as two infant brothers who passed away within days of each other during the 1918 flu pandemic. Mary Lou married the love of her life, Emmett, and moved from New Mexico and eventually to Lompoc, Ca, where they raised three children, Larry, Gary and Louisa. Her family was her passion and she thoroughly enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. As her children grew up, she had aspirations to pursue a career. She started out as a noontime crossing guard with the Lompoc School District. In her spare time, she went to night school where she earned her GED the same year as her oldest son, Larry, graduated from High School. She worked her way through the ranks and became a bilingual teacher's aide which she retired from in the early 1990s. She truly enjoyed running into her former students and hearing of their successes. Mary Lou was gifted in the creative arts as a self taught painter, singer, and lyricist. Emmett was always on the lookout for the craziest rocks for her to paint and create into something but he was never able to stump her. Mary Lou had so many wonderful qualities but two of them contributed to her being the best wife, mom, and grandma. She was a perennial optimist that helped her survive lots of adversity and which she generously surrounded her family with like a protective blanket. Secondly, she was a child at heart with a fantastic sense of humor. She definitely lived by the quote: We do not quit playing because we grow old; we grow old because we quit playing." In addition to her parents and brothers, she was preceded in death by her husband Emmett, son, Gary and most recently, Larrys wife, Shannon Chavez. She leaves behind, Larry, his children Jamaica ( and partner Casey and their daughter, Paloma), Camille and Coryell; Garys children Rosa (daughter Lydia) and Marcos (wife Vanessa); daughter and son-in-law Louisa and Francisco Sandoval and their daughter Marisa, step-granddaughter Summer Sandoval and her children Jordin, Coral and Brhiley. The family wishes to thank Serenity House for helping make her last days comfortable and to the outstanding staff at Alto Lucero in Santa Barbara, where she was a resident for the past 4 years. There will be a private graveside service.
