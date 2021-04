Gonzales, a Cabrillo High grad, threw a no-hitter against Cuesta on Saturday, leaving the Cougars hitless for all nine innings. He struck out seven while walking two.

Gonzales has a 1.12 ERA in 11 innings pitched this year. His no-hitter on Saturday was the sixth in school history and the first in 18 years.

Coaches and athletic directors can submit Athlete of the Week nominees to jbailey@santamariatimes.com by Monday night every week.

