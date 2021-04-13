Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande, JR QB

Perrett has been thrust into the fire this spring, playing a difficult Mountain League schedule in his first varsity experience.

Arroyo Grande is one of the many schools facing more difficulties this spring than you'd expect, but I wouldn't worry too much, this pandemic is making for a weird season and I think Arroyo Grande will be back to normal in the fall and Perrett is gaining some valuable experience in this five-game season.

He went 20-for-32 for 227 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Paso Robles. Perrett has completed 44-of-87 passes for 413 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in four games.

