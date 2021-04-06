Max Stineman, St. Joseph SR

At St. Joseph, the Knights' offensive line has been dominant all spring as they've just been rolling up everyone they've played.

In the 41-6 win at San Luis Obispo, Max Stineman, a senior tackle, led that group as the Knights achieved near perfect balance in the passing and rush game.

Stineman's offensive line helped senior Darien Langley rush for 96 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns as Brett Burress had 89 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Caden Cuccia was a perfect 11-of-11 for 203 yards and a score.

