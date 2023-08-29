All Ford Car Show 2019 (copy)
Buy Now

A line of Model A Fords sits in Old Town Orcutt during the Santa Maria Model A Club's 17th annual All Ford Car Show in 2019.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

A local car club is celebrating 21 years of raising money for students in Allan Hancock College’s industrial technology program this September.

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club will host its annual All Ford Car Show to benefit Hancock students on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Orcutt Union Plaza, located at 201 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

The club’s long-running event has raised more than $80,000 for scholarships benefiting Hancock’s industrial technology students over the last 21 years.

“This event is a great opportunity to come together and give back to our community and we look forward to hosting it every year,” said Jay McCord, a Model A Ford Club member and car show chairman. “Many of the students that received past scholarships now have successful careers in their industry.”

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been a long-time supporter of Hancock’s auto body and auto technology programs. Founded by Chuck Bailey, a former Hancock instructor, and Van Newkirk, the club started its partnership with Hancock with two scholarships for $200 each.

To learn more about this year’s All Ford Car Show and swap meet, visit https://www.santamariamodelaclub.com or call 805-598-8133.

0
0
0
0
0