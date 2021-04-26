You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, April 12

Monday, April 12

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jackie Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Sunset Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Enrique Rojas-Barrera, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 4800 block of Almaguer Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and causing great bodily injury or death with a firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News