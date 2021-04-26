Monday, April 12

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jackie Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Sunset Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Enrique Rojas-Barrera, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 4800 block of Almaguer Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and causing great bodily injury or death with a firearm.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
