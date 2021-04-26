Monday, April 19

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of East Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block of West Barton Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
