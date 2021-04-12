Monday, April 5

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 4:53 p.m., Tristan Gilford, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and warrants.
