Monday, April 5

INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North T Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 11:51 p.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, of Lompoc was arrested at the Taco Bell located in the 100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and illegally possessing a weapon, non-firearm.

