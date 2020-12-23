Monday, Dec. 14

INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
