Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.

