Monday, Dec. 21

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 6:25 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm; assault with intent to rape; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Jacob Parra, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:29 p.m., Timothy Bassett, 61, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Nancy Mastropieri, 68, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Baylor Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and elder abuse.
