Monday, Dec. 28

INCIDENT — A 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in San Luis Obispo.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

