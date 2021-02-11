Monday, Feb. 1

INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 9:05 a.m., Ryan Estrada, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
