Monday, Feb. 22

INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South East Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.
