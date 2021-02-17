Monday, Feb. 8

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Victoria Callaway, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mira Flores Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
