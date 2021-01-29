You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Jan. 11

Monday, Jan. 11

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 600 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — AT 1:27 p.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 900 block of West Lime Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of East Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of West Lime Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News