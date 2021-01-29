Monday, Jan. 11

INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 600 block of North First Street.
INCIDENT — AT 1:27 p.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 900 block of West Lime Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of East Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of West Lime Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!