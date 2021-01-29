Monday, Jan. 11

INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired into the air in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2400 block of North Teelynne Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Santino Santella, 28, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Carlos Barraza 48, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!