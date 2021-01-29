You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, Jan. 18

INCIDENT — At 12:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 600 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 600 block of North Sixth Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 400 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Pedro Garcia, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of North A Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Thomas Gaitan, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation second-degree robbery.

ARREST — At 10 p.m., Dalton Cullors, 57, was arrested in the 400 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

