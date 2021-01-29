You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, Jan. 25

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.

ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

