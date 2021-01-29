Monday, Jan. 25

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
