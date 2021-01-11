Monday, Jan. 4

INCIDENT — At 6:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Lemon Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Cody Seay, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of North Third Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide; assault with force, with possible great bodily injury; battery on a police officer; and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!